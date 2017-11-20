Victoria Beckham: Spice Girls reunion won't happen any time soon

Victoria Beckham won't be squeezing herself into a PVC catsuit for a Spice Girls reunion "any time soon".

The artist formerly known as Posh Spice and Mel C refused to take part in a reunion with the other three members, Geri Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut single 'Wannabe' and first album 'Spice', scuppering plans for new music and a massive concert in Hyde Park in London.

In the last few years Victoria, 43, has established herself as one of the leading lights of the fashion world with her eponymous label and she is content to leave her girl group days in the past.

Speaking about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion in an interview on 'This Morning', she said: "It's not happening. At some point you have to know that was great ... Girl power is still out there, and I still believe in it. But I won't be slipping into a PVC catsuit any time soon."

When interviewer Alison Hammond cheekily responded, "Just in the bedroom!" Victoria - who is married to David Beckham - replied: "You said that and not me!"

Victoria gave a joint interview with Eva Longoria to the UK TV show to talk about the Global Gift Gala charity event that the former 'Desperate Housewives' actress hosted in London at the weekend.

The fashion designer always helps her friend with the Gala and she insists she and David, 42, try and instill philanthropic ideals in their four kids, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper.

Victoria said: "Harper knows that Mummy and Daddy, and Auntie Eva do things to help other people, and she wants to do that as well. She understands, even at six, that she is very blessed. She's very lucky to have what she has."

Talking about the working mum guilt she feels on occasions, she added: "I think as a parent you're constantly questioning, 'Am I doing the right thing?' You know, we're tough on ourselves, especially when you're a working mum, you're very tough on yourself. So when you see that your kids are turning out to be really good, kind, happy human beings, you know, what more could you ask for really?"

Eva added: "She's the sweetest, most loyal person you could have in your life."