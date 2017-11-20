Paris Hilton posts her proof she invented the selfie

Paris Hilton has attempted to prove she was responsible for inventing the selfie by posting a throwback pic she claims is the first example of the photo capturing trick.

Back in May this year, the DJ-and-businesswoman claimed she was the first person to popularize the technique of turning your camera on yourself to take pics, telling the world she had been doing it since she was a child.

Now, Paris has attempted to strengthen her argument by posting two throwback snaps on her Twitter account from 11 years ago which shows her with pal Britney Spears looking into her cameraphone.

Along with the 2006 image, her accompanying tweet read: "11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! (sic)"

Paris post has so far garnered almost 150,000 likes and over 43,000 retweets but some of her followers replied to the socialite to accuse her of lying.

One Twitter user claimed the first genuine selfie was taken by Madonna in her 1985 movie 'Desperately Seeking Susan', whilst another referenced a clip from iconic 1991 road movie 'Thelma and Louise' which shows the two lead Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in character taking a Polaroid of themselves.

Paris made her bold selfie claim in an interview with W Magazine and also boasted that her rise to fame in the 2000s with her best friend Nicole Richie kick-started the modern day social media celebrity phenomenon.

The 36-year-old blonde said: "If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."

Recalling her journey to stardom, she added: "We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before. Nowadays, I feel like it's so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it."