Kylie Jenner becoming a recluse?

Kylie Jenner is the "new Rob" Kardashian of the family.

KhloÃ© Kardashian met up with the rest of her family and some pals for dinner for their E! reality show and slammed her half sister, saying she is becoming a recluse just like her brother did.

When asked by family friend Larsa Pippen if Kylie was joining them, KhloÃ© scoffed: "Yeah, right. Kylie's the new Rob."

Kylie has shunned the spotlight after news broke that she is reportedly expecting her first child with her partner Travis Scott.

Kylie's mother Kris recently threw a baby shower for the star and she was said to be very unimpressed by the "low key" event.

A source said: "Kim got the VIP treatment for her baby shower, it was naturally an out of this world, no expenses spared celeb packed event with Kim as the star of the show. Kylie's by contrast took place a day later and was much more low key.

"Firstly Kylie had to do hers as part of the TV show - Kylie had her own ideas, she wanted to do a very young, hip and LA type baby shower - in a cool club with all of her friends there, and the opposite of Kim and Khloe's plans. But she had do it on a certain date for TV scheduling purposes so they can show the episode before the baby is born - but after Kim.

"It was a pyjama party in the garden, with all of her friends - organised by the TV producers and her mom Kris. Kris is a producer so was stage managing the episode of the show. Kylie's friends couldn't use social media so pics didn't leak out, and everyone was banned from taking selfies for Snapchat just in case. Kylie didn't like wearing baggy pyjamas - she'd prefer something sexier or cooler - and of course Travis wasn't there. He's on tour. She was upset he couldn't make it - she knew he'd be on tour, but it's hard for her. She'd prefer he was by her side. Instead, her best mate Jordan had to step in again."