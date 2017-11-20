Candice Swanepoel makes Victoria's Secret comeback

Candice Swanepoel was delighted to open this year's Victoria Secret fashion show.

The 28-year-old beauty sat out last year's lingerie extravaganza for the first time since she became one of the brand's Angels in 2010 because she'd given birth to her son Anaca just weeks before, so she was delight to return to the runway on Monday (20.11.17), especially as she had the honour of being the first model to step out at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

Speaking shortly before the show, she told Vogue.com: "I'm opening this year so which [in itself] is a big 'I'm back' moment so I'm looking forward to that."

Candice - who wore two red ensembles in the show, including one teamed with wings which looked like flames - admitted it was "very different" watching her pals on the runway from her home last year, rather than being backstage.

She said: "I watched the show from my couch in Brazil which was a very different experience.

"I definitely missed it, so of course I'm excited to be back."

And the South African model - who has Anaca with Brazilian model fiance Hermann Nicol - has had a great time exploring Shanghai with her family, as well as hanging out and catching up with her model friends.

She said: "I love being anywhere that has a strong culture and it's really fun for us to explore and learn a lot about the Chinese while being a guest in their country.

"The way the fans are is different from other places-they're always so polite and welcoming.

"The whole thing has been great. We got to laugh and hang out in the midst of a lot of nerves and excitement it's nice to just enjoy the moment."