'Wonder' star meets 'muses' with facial differences

She related one incident in which her father had taken her into a coffee shop and the barista behind the counter — not realizing the child in the stroller was his — exclaimed "Oh, look at that really ugly baby. They should put it out of its misery."

It was such experiences that Atkinson related in her letter to Tremblay to give him the flavour of everyday life for people who look different.

"When Jacob reached out to us and asked for our letters and wanted to meet with us, that was just so incredible," Atkinson said. "It really showed his character and how much he cared about having our stories really come through his acting, to make it the most realistic and the most profound for us."

Farah Sheikh, a social worker in the Cleft Lip and Palate, and Cranialfacial programs at Sick Kids, said the hospital receives about 130 new referrals from across the country each year, most commonly for children with a cleft lip or palate. The hospital currently follows about 5,000 patients with various facial differences.

The programs provide team-based medical and psychosocial support to these children and their families, from diagnosis through to age 22.

Initially, Sheikh works with parents, supporting them as they grapple with the medical challenges their child will face and helping to prepare them psychologically for possibly negative reactions from family and friends — and strangers.

"It can be really overwhelming," she said.

But a key part of her role is also to support children with facial differences as they bump up against the reality of a society that is often unforgiving of physical anomalies.

"The most important thing is to have them connect with other children with facial differences and build a sense of community and share their experiences," said Sheikh, who runs a number of programs and workshops aimed at building their self-confidence and self-esteem.

"For most of them, it's the first time when they attend one of my groups that they're meeting someone who also has a facial difference. There usually isn't someone else in their school or classroom that they can look at and be like 'We look alike' and have already had like 15 surgeries at the age of 10."

Kariym Joachim was also born with Treacher Collins, named after English surgeon Edward Treacher Collins, who first described the disorder's essential traits in 1900.

Now 30, Joachim has undergone numerous procedures over his lifetime — "I lost count past 20," he confided in an interview — from plastic surgery and orthodontics to having sound-induction implants placed in his skull that allow him to hear.

"Then there's also the psychosocial aspect," said Joachim, explaining that support at Sick Kids helped him build his sense of identity and self-worth, along with supportive teachers and a small core group of friends "that stuck it out with me."

"But that doesn't mean that I was free of the bullying and teasing," he said.

While such outright verbal attacks have subsided, he hasn't been able to escape the stares he gets from people as he goes through his daily life.

"There's something to be said about getting on a subway train and being able to notice that there's a lot of people staring, from the reflections on the window," said Joachim, a clinical project research manager at Sick Kids.

"You realize that somebody's staring at you and you can't help but think: 'What are they wondering? Are they saying 'Oh, this person is a freak?' or 'Was there an accident?'

"Or in some cases, some people do believe that this could be something that can be a sin brought on by a parent. Some people feel that having a facial difference is a curse."

But in his letter to Tremblay, Joachim recounted both positive and negative experiences "to kind of help him to see what people with facial differences go through."

"I really wanted to convey that hopefully through the film that people would see that somebody with a facial difference is a person, they're a very layered person with their own hobbies, thoughts, beliefs, and wishes and passions like anybody else."

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press