Bryan Cranston recalls close encounter with Charles Manson

Bryan Cranston recalled his brush with death after hearing the news that notorious killer Charles Manson has died.

The cult-leader died in prison on Sunday (11.19.17) aged 83, where he was serving multiple life sentences for the murder of nine victims, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, late wife of the director Roman Polanski.

And after hearing the news, 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan took to social media to share his own chilling experience with the notorious criminal.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered. I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969.

"Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch, and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie."

It isn't the first time the 61-year-old 'Sneaky Pete' star - who was born and raised in California - has spoken of his encounter with Manson either.

In a video interview with the Hudson Union in 2016 which was posted on YouTube, Bryan recalled how he was riding horses at the Spahn Ranch in California - famously used for shooting Western movies - when he was just 12-years-old when someone spotted the criminal.

He revealed he and his cousin were looking at the horses when somebody started shouting, "Charlie's on the hill!"

He continued: "Everybody looked around, and there was this frantic nervous energy going on, and they all jumped on horses and away they went. We asked the old guy [Spahn] what was going on, and he said, 'Oh, it's nothing. It's happened before.' We thought, 'Well, Charlie must be someone important.' "

The 'Trumbo' star revealed he and his cousin - a girl of about 14, similar to the age of some of Manson's followers - rode out to find "Charlie" because they wanted to see what all the fuss was about.