Tyrese Gibson proud to win custody of daughter

Tyrese Gibson is "proud" to have been awarded joint custody of his daughter after a bitter legal battle.

The 'Fast and the Furious' star has been fighting to maintain custody of 10-year-old Shayla in a long and difficult court case against his ex-wife Norma Gibson, who had alleged that Tyrese had been physically violent to their daughter.

And after the star was awarded joint custody last week in a court hearing which denied Norma's filing for a restraining order, he has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the process.

He wrote in a lengthy caption: "Friday was not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married......

"It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment - this has always been and will continue to be my priority. (sic)"

Tyrese - who married second wife Samantha Lee in February this year - then hailed his custody agreement as a win for all fathers fighting to remain in their children's lives.

He continued: "I hope all of the fathers feel encouraged by this cause if was the real "Fathers" out there who reached out and kept me encouraged along the way and for that I can't thank you enough... - For 10 years I have been the best father I could be, all while quietly being on the receiving end of constant toxic false accusations by the mother of my child. And of course all the while being thrusted into unexpected social media storms all while trying to fight for my career and stay afloat financially.

"Today is the first day of the rest of my life with MY FAMILY, my FRIENDS, my fans and supporters and my business associates and of course my immediate TEAM [sic]."

The 38-year-old rapper and actor will reportedly share custody of Shayla with her mother 50/50, in an agreement which is set to begin in January.

Earlier this month, Tyrese was forced to go it alone in the court, after his former attorney Terry Levich Ross, filed documents stating a substitution of attorney in the case, meaning Tyrese was left to make a case for himself.