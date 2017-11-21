CBS News and PBS cut ties to Rose following sex allegations

His show aired in 94 per cent of the country. PBS said it hasn't yet considered what will replace the show; the service is providing member stations reruns of programs like "This Old House" and "Finding Your Roots" to fill holes in their schedule this week.

Rose's downfall hits CBS hard. Since its start in 2012, "CBS This Morning" has been a critical hit with a newsier format compared to better-known rivals at ABC and NBC. Until recently, CBS has rarely been competitive in the lucrative morning show competition but the program has been on a ratings upswing, too.

In an extraordinary broadcast Tuesday, Rose's co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell worked without a substitute and sharply took their former colleague to task. The story about Rose led the show. In the 90-second "eye-opener" segment that collected clips of the day's news, two pundits were quoted speculating the charges would end Rose's career. "He's toast," said one off-screen voice.

"This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women," O'Donnell said. "Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behaviour."

King said she had gotten less than two hours of sleep since the story broke, and her buddy Oprah Winfrey even called to check in on her. She said she considered Rose a friend and held him in high regard, but was struggling because "what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something so horrible?

"How do you wrap your brain around that?" she said. "I'm really grappling with that. That said, Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn't get a pass from anyone in this room."

She said that while the story described a Rose she did not know, "I'm also clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this." O'Donnell also said that women cannot achieve equality in the workplace until men take responsibility for their behaviour. Rhodes' note, too, illustrated the rapidly changing workplace environment.

"I've often heard that things used to be different," the news division president said. "And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable."

By David Bauder, The Associated Press