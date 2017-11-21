Fergie has less 'free time' since being a mother

Fergie has less "free time" now she's a mother.

The 42-year-old singer can rarely enjoy a night out on the town because she has to look after her four-year-old son Axl, who she has with estranged husband Josh Duhamel, but that just means she treasures her clubbing evenings even more.

Speaking about the changes to her lifestyle to Metro newspaper, the 'Glamorous' star said: "Getting to hang out in a club is a once in a while deal and it is really appreciated. I used to have that all the time. I don't get as much free time. That's for sure."

And the former Black Eyed Peas singer has found having a child means "everything takes longer" to do because she has to put Axl's needs first.

She added: "Everything takes longer because there is this little human being you want to take care of."

Fergie announced she had split from 'Safe Haven' actor Josh in September this year after eight years of marriage, but the star has insisted there is no animosity between them as they are committed to co-parenting their child.

Speaking previously, she said: "We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other. We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore.

"But we are still Axl's parents through and through, and our families - each other's families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews - it's all the same. So that's the only thing that's changed."

But the 'You Already Know' singer has admitted she never wanted to end her romance with the 44-year-old hunk.

She said: "It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever."