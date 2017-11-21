Seth Meyers to host Golden Globes 2018

Seth Meyers is stepping in at the last minute to host the Golden Globes 2018.
The 'Late Night' host and comedian is about to close a deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to helm the star-studded film and television award ceremony on January 7th, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
There had been rumors the Golden Globes were set to go ahead host-less - as the awards had previously done until 2009 - as no stars were willing to take on the task of fronting the ceremony following Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's celebrated three-year reign.
But Seth - famous for his anti-Donald Trump gags and one of few US comedians brave enough to address the Harvey Weinstein scandal when the news first broke in early October this year [2017] - is set to come to the rescue.
Former 'Saturday Night Live' writer Seth hosted the 2014 Emmy Awards and made headlines with his outrageous jokes when he emcee-d the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011.
Ricky Gervais was the first comedian to take on the task of hosting the Golden Globes in 2010 and received mixed reviews, but returned to the role for two more years, before handing on the baton to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
