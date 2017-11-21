Box Office Top 20: 'Justice League' falls to $93.8 million

LOS ANGELES — "Justice League" opened even lower than Warner Bros. estimated on Sunday.

According to Monday's final tally of the weekend's box office receipts, the costly superhero ensemble pic grossed $93.8 million from 4,051 North American theatres making it the first film in the DC Extended Universe to debut under $100 million.

It left room for the family friendly drama "Wonder" to make a surprisingly strong showing in second place with a $27.5 million launch.

"Thor: Ragnarok" fell to third place in its third weekend in theatres with $21.7 million, while "Daddy's Home 2," in its second weekend, took fourth with $14.4 million.