Katy Perry and The Weeknd dating?

Katy Perry and The Weeknd have sparked rumors that they're dating.

The 'Fireworks' hitmaker, 33, and the 'Starboy' singer, 27, set tongues wagging earlier this week when they were spotted arriving at the Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood, California, in separate cars before joining one another at a table inside the eatery at around 9pm and tucking into some delicious food.

The pair - who were also seen enjoying each other's company at the Delilah club in California earlier this month - reportedly spent three hours at the restaurant before leaving around midnight in separate vehicles, according to Glamour magazine.

Their low-key dinner date comes just weeks after The Weeknd - whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - split from Selena Gomez following 10 months of dating.

It's been claimed the now-former couple's busy work schedules had been wreaking havoc for their love life and they mutually decided to part ways for the time being.

A source said at the time: "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them."

But just days after their split was confirmed, the 25-year-old singer was seen locking lips with her on/off boyfriend Justin Bieber

A source said recently: "[They are] exclusive.

"They're really happy and enjoying this time together. They've both grown a lot over the years and are excited to have reconnected. Justin definitely had to prove himself to her friends to regain their trust and he's doing a good job. Her friends have come around and can see that this time is different."

The Weeknd, on the other hand, is said to be back in touch with his ex Bella Hadid after she reportedly cut ties with him when she heard he was with Selena.