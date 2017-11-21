Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to Brad Falchuk.

The 45-year-old star is reportedly set to tie the knot with the 'Glee' creator after he got down on one knee.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn't a rush."

And Gwyneth - who has been dating Brad for three years after she "consciously uncoupled" from Chris Martin - has fuelled speculation too after she was seen sporting a ring on that finger as of late.

It comes after Gwyneth confessed she feels like she has messed up "so many relationships".

She said: "I've f***ed up so many relationships. I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie.

"It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship ... I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person. So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success."

And the 'Mortdecai' actress previously revealed she is "at a point" where she quite likes herself.

She shared: "So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point - which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgement about yourself about that very thing.

"If someone's like, 'You d**k, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you. It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide."