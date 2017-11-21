Singer Michael Buble is 2018 Juno Awards host

VANCOUVER — Canadian crooner Michael Buble says he feels privileged to be hosting the 2018 Juno Awards, a music industry gala he describes as "my happy place."

The British Columbia native had been tapped to lead the music awards show last year before he bowed out when his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

"It's been a rough year, for not just me. I'm sure it's been a rough year for a lot of people," Buble said, speaking at a Junos event in Vancouver on Tuesday.

"The fact is, in troubled times we get to have one night to really, really celebrate Canadian music and all of these beautiful things. I thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to handle that again."