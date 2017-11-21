Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting second child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child.

The 'Sports Illustrated' star and the 'All Of Me' hitmaker have taken to Instagram to reveal they are adding to their family.

In a video posted to Instagram, Chrissy points at her stomach and asks her daughter: "Luna, what's in here?" to which the little girl replies, "Baby!"

The couple - who already have daughter 19-month-old daughter Luna - have made no secret of the fact they want more kids.

Chrissy had previously revealed she would love to be "pregnant for the rest of her life".

She shared: "I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying ... I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock 'em out. That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we'll see."

Whilst John added: "We want more, we'll hopefully have another one in the near future. We're working on it."

And Chrissy "cannot wait" to have a bigger family as she loves being a mother to Luna.

She shared: "I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family. Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?'

"It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now. I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything - all her new little steps and new moments - and being there for them ...