Nick Carter accused of sexual abuse

Nick Carter has been accused of sexually abusing former singer Melissa Schuman.

The singer, now 33, has claimed the Backstreet Boys star made sexual advances on her in 2002, after inviting her to his house for a "casual hangout", and allegedly forcing himself on her.

Melissa - who was a member of girl group Dream at the time - alleges that Nick began kissing her and unbuttoned her pants, and although she claims she said she "didn't want to go any further", she says Nick "didn't listen" and "didn't care".

The star then claims 37-year-old Nick performed oral sex on her without her consent, and then told her: "I did it for you and it's only right you do it for me."

Writing in a lengthy blog post, Melissa said: "He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me.

"I felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn't leave. So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That's where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will."

Melissa also alleges Nick carried her to his bedroom and forced her to have sex with him, and claims she told him she was a virgin who was saving herself for marriage.

She wrote in her blog post: "I told him that I was a virgin and I didn't want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again.

"It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up."

The former singer - who was 18 at the time of the alleged incident - claims she was left "broken" by the ordeal, and whilst she told her close family a long time ago, she feels now is the right time to speak publicly about what happened.