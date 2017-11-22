Jennifer Hudson's son to spend Thanksgiving with David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with his father, David Otunga.

The 'Dreamgirls' actress recently split from the WWE star and gained an order of protection against him after claiming she was afraid he would hurt her or eight-year-old David Jr..

Though she currently has legal possession of their home and her estranged fiance has been ordered to stay away from her and the youngster, a judge has now ruled Jennifer must hand David Jr. over to his father for the holiday on Thursday (11.23.17) at 3pm, and he can stay until 7pm the following day, TMZ reports.

A new hearing has been set for Monday (11.27.17), where the 37-year-old wrestling commentator is expected to ask the judge to vacate the order of protection and for temporary custody of his son, arguing he is the primary caregiver.

He is also asking for possession of the family home, on which he pays rent, between November 26 and December 8 when Jennifer is away for work.

David has denied the 'Voice' coach's allegations against him, insisting she fabricated them to gain an "unfair advantage" in their custody dispute.

In her court documents applying for the protective order, the 'I Still Love You' singer accused her former fiance of exhibiting "aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior" towards her.

She added: "I am now living in fear of further action David might take."

She also detailed an alleged incident where she was at a recording session in Chicago with her son and when David couldn't get in touch with her after making a series of phone calls, he asked David Jr. to record the scene, with the 36-year-old star claiming her fiance wanted evidence she's dating one of the producers, something she denies.

Jennifer claimed David was "visibly angry" when she got home and alleged he grabbed their son by the hand before physically pushing her out of their bedroom.