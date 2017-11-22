Brian Wilson, Harry Connick Jr lead tributes to David Cassidy

Brian Wilson, Marie Osmond and Harry Connick Jr. have led tributes to the late David Cassidy.

The former 'Partridge Family' star passed away aged 67 on Tuesday (11.21.17), days after being placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering organ failure, and a host of famous faces have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the death of the former teen idol.

Beach Boys singer Brian Tweeted: "I'm very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family."

Former The Osmonds star Marie remembered David as a pin-up when she was younger.

She shared a series of pictures from magazine covers and wrote: "Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/ my Brothers in the '70s. My condolences to his Family. #RIP #PartridgeFamily #DavidsHitSong #70sIcon #IWokeUpInLoveThisMorning (sic)"

And singer-and-talk show host Harry Tweeted a picture of David guesting on his programme and wrote: "so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on my show... sending love and prayers to his family... R.I.P. friend (sic)"

'True Lies' star Tom Arnold paid a touching tribute to his "sweet and very funny" friend.

He wrote: ""RIP David Cassidy" Who my age did not want to look like, sound like, just be him when they were young? I was lucky to get to know the sweet & very funny real David as an adult & I still wanted to be him. (sic)"

Gloria Gaynor shared a throwback photo of the 'Could It Be Forever' hitmaker and posted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy ... part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions ... (sic)"

Ben Stiller mourned the passing of one of his favourite stars from childhood.