Jordan Fisher wins Dancing with the Stars

Jordan Fisher has won 'Dancing With the Stars'.
The 'Teen Wolf' actor and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold scooped the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday (11.21.17) following a dazzling display that saw them earn perfect scores for their final two dances, beating Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz and their professional partners to be crowned champions.
The 'Hamilton' star was elated to have "battled" his way to the trophy with his "sister" Lindsay.
He tweeted after the show: "There aren't words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you.(sic)"
During the finale, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the 23-year-old singer-and-actor's "incredible" skills and praised him for making his partner a better dancer.
She told Jordan: "Your skills are just ridiculously out of this world. But what's amazing is you're an incredible dancer, an incredible performer, but what I've noticed the most that makes you stand out to me is what you've done with Lindsay.
"Lindsay has actually grown as a pro with you and that is a testament to you. You are spectacular. And Lindsay, you made him spectacular."
And head judge Len Goodman and fellow panelist Bruno Tonioli claimed Jordan was the best male contestant they had ever seen on the US dance contest.
Len said: "I think you are the most complete male celebrity ever on 'Dancing with the Stars'."
Bruno added: "[You are] right up there with the best we have ever seen on this show."
All three couples had gone into the finale on equal scores from their performances the previous evening, and the tie remained after the first dance of the night as they all received perfect scores for their routines, which saw them revisit their favourite dance from earlier in the season.
The final performance was 24-Hour Fusion Dances, which saw Lindsey and her partner Mark Ballas perform a cha cha/tango fusion which earned them a perfect score, as did the eventual winners with their high-tempo salsa/paso doble routine, but Frankie and his partner Witney Carson trailed slightly behind after earning 28 out of 30 for their foxtrot/tango dance.
Meanwhile, presenter Tom Bergeron revealed a special four-week, all-athletes addition of the show will air on ABC next spring, with 10 stars from different areas of the sports world going head-to-head for the Mirrorball trophy.
And former LA Lakers star Derek Fisher - who was eliminated with professional partner Sharna Burgess in week four of this season of the show - joked he'd like to get back on the dancefloor for the contest.
Asked who he'd like to see compete, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, if I wanted to write somebody in, um, this guy named Derek Fisher."
The 43-year-old star went on to suggest retired players Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
He said: "[Kobe] and his family love the show. I think he would be great.
"I think Shaq would be great. He's just super tall."
