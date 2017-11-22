Jordan Fisher wins Dancing with the Stars

Jordan Fisher has won 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 'Teen Wolf' actor and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold scooped the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday (11.21.17) following a dazzling display that saw them earn perfect scores for their final two dances, beating Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz and their professional partners to be crowned champions.

The 'Hamilton' star was elated to have "battled" his way to the trophy with his "sister" Lindsay.

He tweeted after the show: "There aren't words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you.(sic)"

During the finale, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the 23-year-old singer-and-actor's "incredible" skills and praised him for making his partner a better dancer.

She told Jordan: "Your skills are just ridiculously out of this world. But what's amazing is you're an incredible dancer, an incredible performer, but what I've noticed the most that makes you stand out to me is what you've done with Lindsay.

"Lindsay has actually grown as a pro with you and that is a testament to you. You are spectacular. And Lindsay, you made him spectacular."

And head judge Len Goodman and fellow panelist Bruno Tonioli claimed Jordan was the best male contestant they had ever seen on the US dance contest.

Len said: "I think you are the most complete male celebrity ever on 'Dancing with the Stars'."

Bruno added: "[You are] right up there with the best we have ever seen on this show."