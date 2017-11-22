Lawren Harris, Jean-Paul Riopelle works up for auction

TORONTO — Eight works by Group of Seven founding member Lawren Harris are going on the auction block in Toronto tonight.

The 1925 oil canvas "Mountains East of Maligne Lake" has a pre-sale estimate of $2.5 million to $3.5 million, according to the Heffel Fine Art Auction House.

But Harris paintings have smashed expectations at recent auctions.

It was last November that "Mountain Forms" by the Brantford, Ont.-born painter went for over $11.2 million, more than double the previous record set in 2002 for the most expensive Canadian work ever sold.