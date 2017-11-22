Amanda Lang will return to BNN

TORONTO — After six years at the CBC and just under a year at the now-defunct Bloomberg TV Canada, business journalist Amanda Lang will return to Business News Network in January.

CTV News president Wendy Freeman announced Wednesday that Lang will also contribute to other Bell Media properties including CTV News and iHeartRadio.

Lang launched her TV career at ROBTV, which eventually became BNN, in 1999. She worked there and at partner channel CNN until 2009, when she joined the CBC.

She was the business correspondent for "The National" and the host of the popular business news show "The Exchange with Amanda Lang."