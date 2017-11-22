Kevin Spacey investigated by police

Police in London are investigating a second allegation of sexual assault made against Kevin Spacey.

Scotland Yard officials are looking into an allegation of an alleged incident that took place in 2005 in Lambeth, south London - the location of the Old Vic theatre, where the disgraced 'House of Cards' star was artistic director from 2004 to 2013 - and confirmed the accused is already being investigated over another incident.

The Met Police said in a statement: "It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth.

"On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man. The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth.

"Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."

According to Variety, it is believed the second complainant was an aspiring actor who sought career advice from Spacey.

The incident was reported to police a day after the Old Vic revealed they had had more than 20 people come forward to make allegations about the 58-year-old actor during his stint at the theatre.

The theatre claimed a "cult of personality" had existed around Spacey, and his status and stardom had stopped people, in particular young actors and junior staff, from speaking out about his alleged actions.

They said in a statement: "Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability.

"This is clearly unacceptable and the Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely."