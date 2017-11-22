Audrina Patridge getting back to normal

Audrina Patridge is working to get back to a "normal" life.

The former 'Hills' star split from her husband Corey Bohan and requested a temporary restraining order against him eight weeks ago but she's now slowly putting her heartbreak behind her and trying to get back into a regular routine.

A source said: [Audrina] is doing OK and working on getting back to her normal life. She is starting to do things again with her friends, which has been good for her."

But Audrina, 32, has no plans to start dating again any time soon as she just wants to focus her attention on her 17-month-old daughter Kirra.

The source told Us Weekly magazine: "Audrina is not looking to date right now. Her priority is her daughter."

Audrina was granted full legal and physical custody of Kirra early in October, while Corey has visitation rights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.

However, the 35-year-old BMX rider has requested joint custody, as well as spousal support from his estranged wife, and asked the court to terminate the ability to award support to Audrina.

Audrina obtained a temporary restraining order against Corey amid allegations he was "emotionally abusive" to her during their relationship, but the court did not find that he was abusive, and a restraining order was previously reissued with modifications.

Audrina is desperate for the court case to be "over with" because she wants to focus on her only child and her future.

Speaking previously, a source said: "Audrina is focusing on her child and really just wants this to be over with. She's happy to be back in her house and has worked hard to create a loving home there for Kirra. She likes being in Orange County because she's surrounded and supported by her friends and family."