Holiday spirits twinkle at Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton

For many people, the holiday season would not be complete without a visit to Westfield, where the festive spirit comes to life in the twinkling lanterns and moonlit woodlands of the heritage village.

Visitors are invited to step back in time to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Christmas past on Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Manager Rondalyn Brown said a visit to Westfield means spending time with family and other special people, and making holiday memories.

“The village is magical at nighttime — really like something out of a Dickens novel,” she said.

The ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas program includes fireworks over the Jerseyville Train Station, starting at 6 p.m., and carol singalongs at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Mountsberg Church, led by pianist and vocalist Scott Whittington.

Visitors can also stroll through the lantern-lit village, surrounded by the scent of fresh pine, cinnamon and the smell of fresh-baked Christmas goodies coming from some of the 30 historic buildings.

As well, participants can enjoy an enchanted Christmas in the Woods program and experience the holidays as they would have been celebrated in the Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian eras. Little ones can even send a telegraph to the North Pole at the Railway Station, have a visit with Father Christmas and make a traditional Christmas craft at the one-room log schoolhouse.

In the spirit of the season, Westfield will be accepting donations for local food banks. Help fill the sleigh at the admission gates with non-perishable food donations!

For more information, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca.



