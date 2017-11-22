DJ Khaled teaches his son to love every day

DJ Khaled is teaching his son to love every day.

The 41-year-old producer - whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled - and his fiancÃ©e Nicole Tuck recently celebrated their son Asahd's first birthday, and though they threw a party for the youngster, he wants the tot to grow up feeling like every day is special.

He told People magazine: "It's important to throw your children the biggest birthday parties ever not only to wish them happy birthday and their blessings, but I'm teaching my son it's his birthday every day.

"When I say it's his birthday every day, God gave us life, we're breathing, we have a family - we have to celebrate that.

"Even if something ain't going right that day, I go outside and I breathe and I say, 'Man, God is so great, I've got life,' even if it's a bad day because I could overcome it because I'm breathing.

"I'm teaching my son, 'When it comes down to mommy and daddy, you're only gonna see love and inspiration and beauty and motivation, and we're here for you'.

"So when he grows up and something's not love, he's gonna know. My son wakes up every day smiling, he goes to bed smiling. That's what it's about. He's my life."

Khaled - who has been announced as a judge on the new FOX reality singing competition 'The Four' alongside Meghan Trainor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Charlie Walk - previously admitted he thinks his little boy has the "glow of a young mogul".

He said: "He's just like me. He has great energy. He's got the glow of a young mogul - the glow of a young icon. He's amazing."