Shatner peeved by Hamilton condo using his name

HAMILTON — William Shatner is objecting to the use of his name and likeness to promote an upcoming condo development in Hamilton.

The "Star Trek" star, best known for playing Captain Kirk on the original series, set his phasers on the project — dubbed "Television City."

On Twitter, Shatner complained that his name and a caricature of him were attached to floor plans for a million-dollar two-bedroom penthouse.

Shatner says he doesn't recall giving permission to prominent Toronto developer Brad Lamb to use his name and image as promotional tools.