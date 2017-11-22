Amy Sky remembers David Cassidy's 'generosity'

TORONTO — Like many others who came of age in the 1970s, Canadian musician Amy Sky was a big fan of David Cassidy, the "Partridge Family" actor who died on Tuesday at age 67.

So it was a thrill when she was cast alongside the TV star in a 1996 Toronto production of the musical "Blood Brothers." And Sky recalls that Cassidy could not have been more supportive as she got her big break.

Australian singer-actress Helen Reddy had starred in the show on London's West End and Broadway but had to bow out of the Toronto run. Despite being 10 years younger than Cassidy, Sky was given the opportunity to play the mother to his character.

She was a relative unknown and had just three weeks to mesh with the seasoned cast, which also included the late Michael Burgess.

"It was one of those Cinderella stories: local girl gets cast in a really big role," Sky says. "It was my first real professional production, and I was so afraid that I was going to let (Cassidy) down, or that I wasn't going to be good enough."

She was acutely aware that theatre companies rely on big names to draw audiences and that her casting wouldn't sell tickets. Cassidy "could have been annoyed that I was cast," she says. "It put more of a burden on his shoulders to carry the show."

But instead, Sky says Cassidy was patient, hardworking and unflaggingly encouraging of her.

"Our dressing rooms were next to each other, and he gave me pro tips on how to handle the spotlight," she says.

On the opening night of "Blood Brothers," Cassidy pulled her aside for a pep talk.

"He said, 'Don't worry about anything. Just go out there and have fun. Don't worry about messing up. We're all pros, we've got your back,'" Sky remembers.