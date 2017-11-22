As Churchill, Oldman performs his greatest disappearing act

"The greatest actors I've ever worked with have extraordinarily powerful imaginations," says Wright. "That imagination Gary is able to project with this strength of power of will out of himself."

The hours of makeup meant Oldman often arrived on set at 3 a.m. His average day, he estimates, was 19 hours long. By the time the rest of the cast and crew arrived, Oldman was already in character. "Joe never saw me as Gary for three months," says the actor.

"If you're going to do a part like this, you can't go in kicking and screaming about the makeup. You've got to surrender to it," Oldman says. "Maybe day 45 you come in, you're sleep deprived and you're a bit grumpy. But the fruits of it were such that I could put myself in a frame of mind. Once it was all in, I was in it. I had a ball. My thinking was that if at 65, Churchill could take on Hitler, then I could sit in a makeup chair for three hours."

"Darkest Hour" isn't particularly imbued with political relevance for today, though some might watch it pining for Churchill's leadership. It was purposefully crafted, Oldman says, to place Churchill in his time, not ours. "What we do now, too often, there's a lot revisionist history," he says. "We tend to look at the past through the lens of the 21st century."

Oldman, himself, is no fan of political correctness. In a 2014 Playboy interview he criticized the hypocrisy of the outcry against Mel Gibson's anti-Sematic tirade. Oldman said everyone is guilty of such slurs and he referred to Hollywood as "run by Jews." Oldman apologized profusely, including on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Oldman has previously struggled with alcohol addiction (he was charged with drunk driving in 1991) but now doesn't drink. In August he married his fifth wife, Gisele Schmidt, an art curator.

Asked if he has strong political beliefs, Oldman replies: "I like to know what's going on. But I'm not an opinion-maker and I'm not running for Congress. I pretty much keep to myself these days. We've all got opinions."

Oldman directed once before in 1997's searing family drama "Nil By Mouth," a film that drew heavily from Oldman's own childhood growing up in working-class East London. (Oldman even wanted to cast his mother.) He plans to be directing again next year from a script not his own, "but the fit is good," he says.

In the meantime, Churchill still has a hold on him. He finds himself still mumbling some of the film's lines around the house, like: "I don't often do that," which Churchill says after a rare sip of water (as opposed to brandy).

"My reading of Churchill hasn't stopped. He wrote 50 books and I'm told by scholars that there are 50 by others worth reading. I think I got to about seven," says Oldman. "I love the footage you can find. I love being a detective. You become like an investigator."

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press