Natalie Portman's incredible meeting with her now-husband

Natalie Portman says it was "really incredible" meeting her now-husband on the set of 'Black Swan'.

The 36-year-old actress feels so lucky to have Benjamin Millepied in her life and says it made her experience "really special".

Asked what the best thing was about making 'Black Swan' at Vulture Festival, she said: "Yeah, [meeting] the husband more. It was really special and making it was really wonderful and so fun. It was really incredible."

Natalie recently welcomed her second child into the world earlier this year.

Her representative said at the time: "Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy."

And the 'Black Swan' star - who tied the knot with the French choreographer in California in 2012 - recently admitted they hadn't compiled a shortlist of possible monikers for their baby because they thought it was important to "meet" the baby first.

Asked in January if she had chosen a name for the impending new arrival yet, Natalie said: "You got to meet a baby before. Gotta meet the baby and then figure it out."

Meanwhile, Natalie - who also has Aleph, six - had opened up about the "100 stories" of sexual misconduct she has experienced in Hollywood.

She said: "When I heard everything coming out, I was like, wow, I'm so lucky that I haven't had this. And then, on reflection, I was like, okay, definitely never been assaulted, definitely not, but I've had discrimination or harassment on almost everything I've ever worked on in some way.

"I went from thinking I don't have a story to thinking, Oh wait, I have 100 stories. And I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as like, this is part of the process."