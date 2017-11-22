Octavia Spencer: Don't have witchhunts

Octavia Spencer thinks it is "important" that Hollywood doesn't go on witchhunts in sexual misconduct allegations.

The 47-year-old actress is glad that these things have been "aired out" but doesn't want everyone to be tarred by the same brush.

She said: "What people fail to realise is it's never easy to speak up. You don't gain anything by speaking up but you realise that people who are speaking up are regaining a little of the dignity they were robbed of to speak up and to speak out. While it is seriously taxing to read, imagine what it was like for them.

"I think it's important that we don't go on witchhunts ... I'm all for this airing out, but I think we have to be careful in 'such and such smiled at me' situations and stop digging ... I believe in flirting. I'm a big flirt. It's one thing to flirt. But if the person doesn't respond, you don't make physical contact. You don't keep pushing the situation. It means they're not interested."