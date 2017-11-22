Serena Williams felt like a princess on her wedding day

Serena Williams felt like a "princess and superwoman" on her wedding day.

The tennis star tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian last week and credits Vogue magazine's Anna Wintour for making her feel like a superstar on her big day.

She wrote on Instagram: "For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said "a cape" I just want to wear a cape" she said: "well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you." Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once @mistadubb @ericamelissa_ (sic)"

Serena shunned the traditional heels and decided to wear trainers under her wedding gown.

Sharing a video of how they were glammed up for the occasion, she wrote: "Meet Michelle @merakimishell the amazing woman behind my incredible @nike Cortez shoes? Yes I wore them down the asile! Comfort for this bride! Thanks Michelle!!! (sic)"

It comes after a source revealed Serena and Alexis' wedding was an "intimate" affair with all their family and friends.

A source said: "It was a really intimate wedding. You could see everything Serena loves in the details. All the guests were her close family and friends and people she has known for a long time. There was a lot of love in the room."

Serena and Alexis' 200 guests were treated to a whole host of food and drink including Chinese and New Orleans-style food trucks and a Casamigos bar which served margaritas and other tequila cocktails. Creative Edge supplied the food stations from four corners of the globe including Italian, as the couple first met in Rome; Southern-style, which is Serena's favourite and Armenian as it is Alexis' heritage. There was also a salad wall as well as a station just for steak.