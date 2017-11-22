David Cassidy to be cremated

David Cassidy will be cremated.

The family of the late singer - who passed away on Tuesday (21.11.17) aged 67 - are reportedly planning not to bury the singer but instead cremate him and honour him with a private memorial, which will take place after Thanksgiving.

However, they also want to hold a public memorial so his millions of fans can remember him too, The Blast reports.

A representative for the family said: "There will not be a funeral. Arrangements for a memorial will be announced at a later date."

David's publicist Jo-Ann Geffen confirmed he had passed away. He had been placed in a medically induced coma last week after suffering from organ failure.

She said in a statement: "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

David's nephew wrote on Twitter: "My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight... & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! (sic)"

Brian Wilson had led tributes to the late singer.

He tweeted: "I'm very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family."

Whilst singer-and-talk show host Harry Connick Jr. tweeted a picture of David guesting on his programme and wrote: "so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on my show... sending love and prayers to his family... R.I.P. friend (sic)"