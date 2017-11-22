Kylie Jenner thankful for her 'little babies'

Kylie Jenner is thankful for her "little babies".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is reportedly expecting her first child with her partner Travis Scott - continues to tease fans about her impending arrival by referring to her beloved pet pooches as her "babies".

Writing on her website to say what she is thankful for as she marks Thanksgiving, she shared: "My little babies! They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie ... I love you!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kylie has stayed mainly out of the spotlight since the news broke and a source has now revealed that the 20-year-old star wants "more privacy" now she is expecting a little girl.

The insider said: "Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She is very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy."

Kylie has "always wanted" to be a young mother and is so "happy" that she is pregnant.

A source shared previously: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"