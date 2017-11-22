Jim Carrey has no worries

Jim Carrey isn't bothered about what people will think of him when he dies.

The 55-year-old actor insists he doesn't really worry about what people remember him by but would like to be known for his "good energy".

Asked how he wants to be remembered, he said: "I'm free of the business. I'm not the business. I don't care what people think of me after I die. All I want is for people to think of me as a good energy here, a nice fragrance that has been left behind ...

"What's happening is really good, but there is some really bad in there too. Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn't a thing that you can break off. So they're going to learn that the hard way. It's not pleasant."

The 'Dumb and Dumber' star has battled with depression in the past but he is feeling more positive as of late.

He added: "I'm sometimes happy. At this point, I don't have depression. There is not an experience of depression. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn't stay. It doesn't stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore."

Jim never regrets anything he does as he confessed he gets some "satisfaction" on looking back at the things that don't go right.

He told the i newspaper: "I'm perfectly fine with everything that has happened, even the horrible s**t you know, in life and in art. There is a lot of satisfaction about looking back at those things."

