Scarlett Johansson celebrates her birthday with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson celebrated her 33rd birthday with a romantic meal with boyfriend Colin Jost on Wednesday (11.22.17).

The 33-year-old actress has been dating the 'Saturday Night Live' star on and off since May, and the celebrity couple appeared to be enjoying a great night at the Tavern in East Hampton, New York City.

An eyewitness at the restaurant told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They were having a tete-a-tete at a corner table. She was pleasantly surprised by birthday candle on her dessert."

Rumours of Scarlett's romance with Colin first emerged following the season finale to 'Saturday Night Live' earlier this year.

Since then, the duo have been seen on a series of dates around New York City, although they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public.

Last month, Scarlett - who has a three-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac - and Colin were spotted enjoying another night out together.

The actress and Colin, 35, were seen holding hands and smiling their way through a dinner date.

At the time, an eyewitness said: "They were snacking on wings. They were holding hands as they sat across the table from each other when the server approached them.

"They sat at a bar table close to the window and were smiling and talking to each other."

Despite this, Scarlett - who was also previously married to fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds - has admitted to being sceptical about the concept of monogamy.