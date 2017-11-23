Nathan Followill to become dad again

However, it might be hard for them to shield their girls from their music as Nathan said Violet is aware of her dad and uncle's band already.

He said: "Anytime she hears Kings of Leon's music ... Yeah she knows Kings of Leon.

"Like that's uncle Caleb singing, and that's daddy on the drums, and that's ... someone filling in for uncle Jared on the bass."

The 'Use Somebody' hitmakers previously insisted that fatherhood has changed them as a band.

Kings of Leon - who make up brothers Caleb, Nathan, Jared and their cousin Matthew - have ditched the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since three of them became fathers, however, Caleb insisted they are still having fun, just a different kind.

Speaking about Dixie, he said: "She will break you down pretty quick. Your kid will put you in your place. The honesty of a child goes a long way and you realise just how uncool you really are."

In the earlier days of the band, they were all hell raisers and took every opportunity they could to party on tour.

On how the dynamic of the group has changed, Jared - who is the youngest member of the band and yet to have children - revealed: "There is a f***ing birthday party every three weeks!

"There is always something going on - holidays and stuff. So when we do get off the road, we still have to be a family."