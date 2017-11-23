Kevin Hart brings son home

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are bringing their son home from the hospital.

The 38-year-old comedian and his wife welcomed their son Kenzo Kash - their first child together - into the world in the early hours of Tuesday morning (11.21.17), and the star has now revealed they are all set to bring their healthy tot home to start life as a family.

Kevin - who already has 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 10-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - posted a photo of him kissing his wife in front of their baby stroller on Instagram on Wednesday (11.22.17) night, and praised Eniko's "unbelievable" strength.

He wrote: "Little Man is coming home....As you can see @enikonhart is up & running & back to normal. She's a rockstar...The woman's body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I'm lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife...I love you woman #ForeverMyRib #Harts #FamilyIsGettingBiggerAndStronger #TeamNoSleep #ThatBoyLovesTheT***y #iGotJealousTwice (sic)"

The 'Central Intelligence' star previously announced the birth of his son in another post on the photo sharing app, where he said both mother and baby are doing well following the labor.

He wrote: "God is truly amazing.... Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45 ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts (sic)"

The handsome star then added that he is so "overwhelmed with joy right now."

He said: God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts (sic)"

Kevin's baby son comes just months after he promised he'd "do better" for the sake of his family after he was allegedly targeted in an extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video.

Kevin said: "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all."