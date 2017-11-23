Nick Jonas 'in no rush' for a family

Nick Jonas is "in no rush" to start a family.

The 25-year-old singer - who is reportedly dating Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler - is keen to settle down at some point but is enjoying focusing on his busy career at the moment.

He said: "That's the goal eventually. I'm certainly in no rush. I think right now the focus is on diving in and being as busy as I can be, but eventually I'm looking at a family."

While Nick doesn't have kids of his own, he can get into practice during the holiday season by having fun with his brother Kevin's daughters, Alena Rose, three, and Valentina Angelina, 13 months, and he admits their presence adds another level of "excitement" to the festive period.

He said: "It adds a whole other element of excitement to everything when you have two young people like that.

"Christmas and Thanksgiving and all the holidays are very exciting to them. It's nice to have that energy mixed in as we all get older."

Nick looks set to be busy over the festive period if he is looking after Kevin's little ones, but he is also keen to have some "quiet time" because he has been so busy of late.

He added to PEOPLE: "For the holidays I just try to have some quiet time. I'm very busy these days, running a million miles a minute, so I think as much downtime as I can get with the family is important to me."

Nick recently admitted he was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his brother Joe and his sibling's new fiancee, Sophie Turner.

He said: "She was with us last year as well, so she already had her first sort of Jonas experience.