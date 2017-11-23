David Cassidy's ex home up for rent for $1.5k a night

David Cassidy's former Florida mansion is available to rent for $1,500 a night.

The ex-home of the late singer - who passed away on Tuesday (21.11.17) aged 67 - is up for lease for between $1,200 and $2,000 depending on what time of year customers are keen to stay at the in Fort Lauderdale pad.

According to TMZ, anyone wishing to reside at the plush six-bedroom property - which is currently available for $1,500 a night - will have to splash out for a minimum of three nights.

Those keen on the great outdoors might be particularly interested in renting the mansion because it is right next to a private late with a dock, and there are complimentary paddle boards and kayaks available.

But for people who prefer to swim in water rather float on top of it then the home's pool and spa might be an incentive, plus there is an outdoor barbecue area for cooking up a feast after doing a few lengths.

Fans of the late 'Partridge Family' actor might also be keen to reside at the property purely because of all the memorabilia on show.

There are videos of his concerts as well as posters and awards at the abode, which he sold for $2 million in 2015, 14 years after purchasing the pad.

David's publicist Jo-Ann Geffen confirmed he had passed away earlier this week.

She said in a statement: "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

He had been placed in a medically-induced coma last week after suffering from organ failure.