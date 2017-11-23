Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani organise family Thanksgiving

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will spend Thanksgiving (11.23.17) with Blake's family in Oklahoma.

The country music star - who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 - and his 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker girlfriend are believed to have already settled down in Blake's hometown, where they plan to spend the annual American holiday season with his family.

Gwen, 48, has also reportedly brought her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three - all of whom she has with her former husband Gavin Rossdale - along for the family get together, which is set to be a "huge" event.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Blake and Gwen and the kids left yesterday for Oklahoma. He is hosting a huge Thanksgiving with a bunch of family and friends back there. Blake likes a very traditional Thanksgiving and all traditional foods, like stuffing and cranberry sauce. He does a bunch of the cooking and starts preparing it the day before because he does so much work."

The insider also claims Blake, 41, has been "really looking forward to unwinding in Oklahoma with Gwen" and that "her kids love going there."

It comes after Blake recently revealed he "loves" spending time with Gwen's children, although he admitted it was "awkward" at first.

He said: "For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too. The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It's definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.

"There's days where you go, 'Oh my God, when does school start?' An hour later you're going, 'God, I can't wait 'til they get home.' They're so damn funny. It's just my first time being around it, and it's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're pretty special."