Serena Williams shows off wedding ring

Serena Williams has shown off her huge wedding ring.

The tennis superstar shared a picture of herself holding onto the leg of her two-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., who is seen wearing a leopard print dress, and the impressive sparkler was clearly on display.

Serena posted the picture on the youngster's own Instagram account, and added the caption: "Daddy knows how much I love leopard print. (sic)"

While Alexis Jr. is only two months old, her social media account has already attracted more than 147,000 followers.

The 36-year-old sportswoman tied the knot to Alexis Ohanian last week and has admitted Vogue editor Anna Wintour helped her feel like a "princess and a superwoman all at once".

She wrote on Instagram: "For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said "a cape" I just want to wear a cape" she said: "well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you." Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once @mistadubb @ericamelissa_ (sic)"

Serena and Alexis' nuptials were attended by 200 of their family and friends, including stars Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West.

Guests were treated to a whole host of luxury food and drink, including Chinese and New Orleans-style food trucks and a Casamigos bar which served margaritas and other tequila cocktails.

There was also a salad wall as well as a station just for steak.

Alexis posted a gushing tribute to his wife following their marriage in New Orleans.