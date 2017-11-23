Denzel Washington thinks Drake's tattoo tribute is crazy

Denzel Washington thinks it's "crazy" Drake got a tattoo of his face.
The 62-year-old actor was shown a picture of the inking which the 'One Dance' hitmaker recently had etched into his skin but he was more interested in trying to find out where on the 31-year-old singer's body it was than admiring his likeness.
Showing him a picture of the tattoo - which depicts the actor's character Bleek Gilliam from 1990's 'Mo' Better Blues' -
talk show host Jimmy Fallon said: "I just don't know what body part this is from on Drake."
Denzel replied: " You got me wondering, where is that? That's crazy.
"I think he got some other people he admires on tattoos too."
Denzel's comment prompted the presenter to quip: "Maybe I'm on there."
Drake's tattoo artist, Inal Bersekov, unveiled the 'Hotline Bling' singer's Denzel artwork on social media in September.
He captioned the picture: "Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues (sic)"
It comes after Drake revealed he wanted to get Celine Dion's face tattooed on his body.
In a video taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards back in May, Drake could be heard telling Celine: "It means the world, you're very iconic. We love you. I'm like a year away from a Celine tat."
During Drake's visit to Inal, he also got a tattoo paying tribute to his friend and OVO Sound Affiliate, Fif.
Sharing a picture of the tattoo, Inal wrote: "Was honored to pay tribute tattooing "FIF" on my brother @champagnepapi , Rest in peace #foreverfif #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #toronto #canada #cheyenne #cheyennepen #dynamicink (sic)"
Denzel Washington thinks it's "crazy" Drake got a tattoo of his face.
The 62-year-old actor was shown a picture of the inking which the 'One Dance' hitmaker recently had etched into his skin but he was more interested in trying to find out where on the 31-year-old singer's body it was than admiring his likeness.
Showing him a picture of the tattoo - which depicts the actor's character Bleek Gilliam from 1990's 'Mo' Better Blues' -
talk show host Jimmy Fallon said: "I just don't know what body part this is from on Drake."
Denzel replied: " You got me wondering, where is that? That's crazy.
"I think he got some other people he admires on tattoos too."
Denzel's comment prompted the presenter to quip: "Maybe I'm on there."
Drake's tattoo artist, Inal Bersekov, unveiled the 'Hotline Bling' singer's Denzel artwork on social media in September.
He captioned the picture: "Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues (sic)"
It comes after Drake revealed he wanted to get Celine Dion's face tattooed on his body.
In a video taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards back in May, Drake could be heard telling Celine: "It means the world, you're very iconic. We love you. I'm like a year away from a Celine tat."
During Drake's visit to Inal, he also got a tattoo paying tribute to his friend and OVO Sound Affiliate, Fif.
Sharing a picture of the tattoo, Inal wrote: "Was honored to pay tribute tattooing "FIF" on my brother @champagnepapi , Rest in peace #foreverfif #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #toronto #canada #cheyenne #cheyennepen #dynamicink (sic)"
Denzel Washington thinks it's "crazy" Drake got a tattoo of his face.
The 62-year-old actor was shown a picture of the inking which the 'One Dance' hitmaker recently had etched into his skin but he was more interested in trying to find out where on the 31-year-old singer's body it was than admiring his likeness.
Showing him a picture of the tattoo - which depicts the actor's character Bleek Gilliam from 1990's 'Mo' Better Blues' -
talk show host Jimmy Fallon said: "I just don't know what body part this is from on Drake."
Denzel replied: " You got me wondering, where is that? That's crazy.
"I think he got some other people he admires on tattoos too."
Denzel's comment prompted the presenter to quip: "Maybe I'm on there."
Drake's tattoo artist, Inal Bersekov, unveiled the 'Hotline Bling' singer's Denzel artwork on social media in September.
He captioned the picture: "Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues (sic)"
It comes after Drake revealed he wanted to get Celine Dion's face tattooed on his body.
In a video taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards back in May, Drake could be heard telling Celine: "It means the world, you're very iconic. We love you. I'm like a year away from a Celine tat."
During Drake's visit to Inal, he also got a tattoo paying tribute to his friend and OVO Sound Affiliate, Fif.
Sharing a picture of the tattoo, Inal wrote: "Was honored to pay tribute tattooing "FIF" on my brother @champagnepapi , Rest in peace #foreverfif #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #toronto #canada #cheyenne #cheyennepen #dynamicink (sic)"