Seth Meyers confirmed as Golden Globes host

Seth Meyers has been confirmed as host of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The 'Late Night' host will helm the prestigious ceremony - which honours excellence in TV and film - at the Beverly HIlton in California on 7 January and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) are thrilled to have him on board.

HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

"With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognising the best in television and film at the Party of the Year."

The 43-year-old talk show host has previous experience of fronting awards ceremonies, having anchored the ESPYs in 2010 and the Emmys in 2014.

Up until 2009, the Golden Globes were largely conducted without a host, but Ricky Gervais took the reins for three ceremonies between 2010-2012, and was succeeded the following three years by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, before the 'Extras' star returned to the helm in 2016.

This year's ceremony was hosted by another talk show host, Jimmy Fallon.

According to Variety, Amy and Tina were approached to return to host the awards this year, as were Tiffany Haddish and Ellen DeGeneres

The nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards will be announced on 11 December.