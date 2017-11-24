Canadian screen industry discusses new code of conduct

TORONTO — Groups that represent actors, talent agencies, directors and other employees of Canada's film and television industry say a code of conduct will be one of several steps toward tackling sexual harassment in the industry.

More than a dozen organizations met on Thursday in Toronto to discuss what can be done to curb the problem.

They issued a statement that says a code of conduct would clearly define what is inappropriate behaviour as well as what the consequences would be for those who commit such actions.

Some in the industry say sexual misconduct has long been a reality in Canada's film scene, and they contend it's a problem that appears to be growing.

The recent revelations of sex-related allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and other prominent celebrities has shone a light on sexual harassment in the industry.

The groups also agreed to create more effective ways to report wrongful behaviour to ensure people can report allegations without fear of retribution.

Their statement says they plan to organize an education program and ensure existing policies governing sexual misconduct are properly enforced.

"This moment presents us all with an opportunity to focus a spotlight on the prevention of sexual harassment," the Canadian stakeholder groups says in a statement released Thursday. "We are committed to working in partnership to build solutions and will continue to provide updates as they become available."

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists invited the groups to the meeting.

By The Canadian Press