Jordin Sparks having a boy

Jordin Sparks is expecting a baby boy.

The 27-year-old singer - who recently announced she had secretly married Dana Isaiah in July and was pregnant with his first child - has now revealed the couple are having a son and are "beyond excited" at the thought of welcoming a little boy into the world.

They told People magazine in a statement: "We're beyond excited to be having a little boy. We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!"

And Jordin also wrote on Instagram: "IT'S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!..."

The 'Tattoo' singer is also "excited" about her pregnancy curves.

She said: "I've always loved my curves. Now I have different ones and I'm excited about them."

But Jordin has resorted to borrowing the 25-year-old aspiring model's clothes as she hasn't yet purchased any maternity wear.

She said: "For the past month, it's been this in-between stage where I've been taking a hair tie and clipping the hole of [my] jeans onto the little buckle.

"It kind of helps open them a little bit. Then that stopped working and I was just like 'Babe, can I wear your sweatpants?' I've been wearing his sweatpants all the time!"

Dana added: "I wear sweatpants anyway, but she's like, 'I want to look cute.' She's like, 'I don't have any maternity clothes!' I'm excited we can finally tell people."