Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spend Thanksgiving together

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving (11.23.17) together.

The 43-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star in April this year, but there's clearly no bad blood between them as she invited her estranged husband and his mother Chris Boldt over to celebrate the US holiday with her and their three children; Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Sam, five.

Speaking to UsMagazine.com, she said: "Ben's mom, Chris [Boldt], will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I'll have crafts set up and I'll have T-Ball, soccer, I'll have anything set up. If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me.

"I will make homemade bread, I'll make stuffing, I'll make a turkey, I'll make gravy, I'll make sweet potato pudding, I'll make pies. Just let me have that day in the kitchen."

And the 'Pearl Harbor' star has also asked the 45-year-old actor to spend the festive season with her because they both want their children to have a "special" Christmas.

She said recently: "I love Ben, I wouldn't want him to ... We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it's not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it."

And, although she and Ben - who she married in 2005 - are no longer together, Jennifer isn't "interested" in dating anyone else because they're still "working through" their issues.

She explained: "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids.

"I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'"