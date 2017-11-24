Alexander Skarsgard spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Alexander Skarsgard has thanked a doctor for "saving [his] life" after he injured his hand on Thanksgiving.

The 41-year-old actor spent part of his holiday in hospital yesterday (23.11.17) due to a nasty-looking gash on his hand, which left him needing stitches, and he took to Instagram to personally thank the medical "heroes".

In a caption attached to a picture of his bloody injury, he wrote on his @Rex Danger Instagram account: "Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life."

The 'Legend of Tarzan' star didn't given any further details on how he picked up the injury, but has recently been in Canada filming 'The Hummingbird Project' in Montreal.

Earlier this year, it was reported the 'Big Little Lies' star had split from his girlfriend Alexa Chung - who he had been dating on and off since 2015 - after he was reportedly set up on a blind date with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Toni Garrn.

A source said at the time: "This was the first time they met. It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney's.

"They didn't hit it off big-time. There may not be a second date in the cards."

It's not known who the star spent his Thanksgiving with, apart from some of the hospital staff in Lachute.