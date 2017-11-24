Sarah Hyland's birthday surprise

Sarah Hyland has enjoyed a helicopter ride ahead of her 27th birthday.

The 'Modern Family' star celebrates her special day on Sunday (11.26.17), and on Thursday (11.23.17), the beauty took to Instagram to reveal her boyfriend Wells Adams had surprised her with a helicopter trip to Santa Catalina island the day previous.

Posting on her Instagram story - which stays active on the site for 24 hours - Sarah said in a video: "Now, I'm going to do an Instagram story of really, really annoyingly cute vomit-worthy videos of my day yesterday. Get out your vom buckets because it's about to get real in this cute house.

"Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome."

The star then shared a series of photos of their romantic trip, many of which included text detailing how "gushy" she was of her 'Bachelorette' star beau.

One picture read: "This one. (@wellsadams) SURPRISED ME with a helicopter ride to Catalina to celebrate my birthday early and... I can't. I'm all gushy. (sic)"

Whilst another included the words: "Very grateful for this one."

Sarah then posted another video after her last adorable snap, in which she apologised for being "annoyingly cute".

She said: "Um, hi. That was annoyingly cute, and I'm very sorry I had to put you all through that. I just ... like it a lot."

The beauty then finished her Instagram story - which was posted on the American holiday Thanksgiving - by telling her 5.4 million followers to "cherish the ones you love".