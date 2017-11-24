Jason Derulo would love to hire black jockey for his horse

Jason Derulo has admitted it would be "super amazing" if a black jockey rode his race horse.

The 28-year-old singer became the part-owner of an Australian thoroughbred recently after he was gifted the horse by trainer Gai Waterhouse, and while he is keen for a black rider to taste success on the equine, the 'Wiggle' hitmaker admitted the most important thing to him is winning races.

When asked if he would want to bring in a black jockey, he replied: "I think that would be super amazing if that happened but ... it don't matter what color, I want the best.

"I've got money on."

Jason was considering 'Tip Toe', the name of his 2017 tune featuring French Montana, and 'Talk Derby to Me' - a play on some of the lyrics from his 2013 hit 'Talk Dirty' - as potential monikers for his horse, but he has had to axe one of the suggestions.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he added: "Tip Toe is actually taken so I'm going with something else. I don't know what it is yet."

Jason recently confirmed Australian race horse trainer Gai had given him a share in the equine as a "late birthday gift" after he turned 28 on September 21.

He said: "Gai Waterhouse - a massive, massive trainer, the best in the world I hear - gave me a gift and I think it's a wonderful gift because it's so out of the ordinary. So I got to say it's an amazing late birthday gift.

"I own the horse with others as well but yeah I'm a horse owner now. It's Tip Toe. I'm playing with the name, I'm not sure if it's like the final name."

Last month, Gai wrote on Instagram: "Delighted to have @jasonderulo at the stables & even more thrilled to have him as a part-owner Come to @royalrandwick SAT to see him live (sic)"