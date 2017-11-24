Oscar Pistorius's jail sentence more than doubled

Oscar Pistorius's jail sentence for killing his girlfriend has been increased to 13 years and five months.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has handed the 31-year-old Paralympian the minimum 15-year sentence for murder in South Africa, minus the years he has already served in jail, for shooting Reeva Steenkamp dead.
Pistorius, who was handed a six-year prison term in July 2016, killed Reeva at their home on Valentine's Day 2013 (14.02.13), but claimed he had mistaken her for a burglar.
Following today's (24.11.17) verdict by the SCA, Tania Koen, a spokeswoman for the Steenkamp family, said: "This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning."
Pistorius was not in court to hear the decision.
He was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and reckless endangerment by a South African court in 2014.
He served 10 months of a five-year prison sentence but was then released and put under house arrest.
After a state appealed the conviction, he was subsequently found guilty of murder on appeal in 2015, and he was handed a six-year jail term in July 2016.
In August, Pistorius was rushed to hospital amid fears he was having a heart attack.
Prison officials said: "We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today."
His family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told the Citizen website at the time that the amputee was doing "OK".
Oscar Pistorius's jail sentence for killing his girlfriend has been increased to 13 years and five months.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has handed the 31-year-old Paralympian the minimum 15-year sentence for murder in South Africa, minus the years he has already served in jail, for shooting Reeva Steenkamp dead.
Pistorius, who was handed a six-year prison term in July 2016, killed Reeva at their home on Valentine's Day 2013 (14.02.13), but claimed he had mistaken her for a burglar.
Following today's (24.11.17) verdict by the SCA, Tania Koen, a spokeswoman for the Steenkamp family, said: "This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning."
Pistorius was not in court to hear the decision.
He was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and reckless endangerment by a South African court in 2014.
He served 10 months of a five-year prison sentence but was then released and put under house arrest.
After a state appealed the conviction, he was subsequently found guilty of murder on appeal in 2015, and he was handed a six-year jail term in July 2016.
In August, Pistorius was rushed to hospital amid fears he was having a heart attack.
Prison officials said: "We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today."
His family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told the Citizen website at the time that the amputee was doing "OK".
Oscar Pistorius's jail sentence for killing his girlfriend has been increased to 13 years and five months.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has handed the 31-year-old Paralympian the minimum 15-year sentence for murder in South Africa, minus the years he has already served in jail, for shooting Reeva Steenkamp dead.
Pistorius, who was handed a six-year prison term in July 2016, killed Reeva at their home on Valentine's Day 2013 (14.02.13), but claimed he had mistaken her for a burglar.
Following today's (24.11.17) verdict by the SCA, Tania Koen, a spokeswoman for the Steenkamp family, said: "This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning."
Pistorius was not in court to hear the decision.
He was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and reckless endangerment by a South African court in 2014.
He served 10 months of a five-year prison sentence but was then released and put under house arrest.
After a state appealed the conviction, he was subsequently found guilty of murder on appeal in 2015, and he was handed a six-year jail term in July 2016.
In August, Pistorius was rushed to hospital amid fears he was having a heart attack.
Prison officials said: "We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today."
His family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told the Citizen website at the time that the amputee was doing "OK".