Oscar Pistorius's jail sentence more than doubled

Oscar Pistorius's jail sentence for killing his girlfriend has been increased to 13 years and five months.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has handed the 31-year-old Paralympian the minimum 15-year sentence for murder in South Africa, minus the years he has already served in jail, for shooting Reeva Steenkamp dead.

Pistorius, who was handed a six-year prison term in July 2016, killed Reeva at their home on Valentine's Day 2013 (14.02.13), but claimed he had mistaken her for a burglar.

Following today's (24.11.17) verdict by the SCA, Tania Koen, a spokeswoman for the Steenkamp family, said: "This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning."